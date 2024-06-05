Royal

Prince William ‘shrewdly’ dodges question on Kate Middleton’s health

Prince William remembered Kate Middleton at D-Day event

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024

Prince William successfully leaped over an inquiry on Kate Middleton’s health status by offering another rare piece of information regarding her.


Making a public appearance in Portsmouth for D-Day’s 80th anniversary alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, he carried a weight of emotions while addressing the crowd.

The Prince of Wales shared out of the ordinary insights into the challenges and victories faced by soldiers during the Second World War, according to Mirror.

But there came a time when he was mingling with veterans and a man named Geoffrey Weaving questioned, “I was going to ask you if your wife was getting any better?”

To this, Prince William responded, “Yes... she would have loved to have been here today.”

“Her grandmother served at Bletchley so she would have had quite a bit in common with a few of the other ladies here who served at Bletchley but never spoke about it until the very end,” he added.

Twisting his answer into a completely different direction, the Prince of Wales chose not to give any health update on Kate Middleton.

She reportedly missed D-Day ceremonies because of ongoing chemotherapy and will be probably working from home for the remaining year.

