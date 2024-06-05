Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Australia has a golden opportunity to make history and become the first team to hold all three world titles.
As per ESPN Cricinfo report, Australia dominated the major ICC events, the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup, last year, and if they succeed in uplifting the T20 World Cup trophy, it will achieve the milestone of simultaneously holding all three World Cup trophies.
The Kangaroos will begin its quest for the T20 World Cup with an opener against Oman at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 5.
Meanwhile, Oman has begun its big event journey with a super over defeat against Namibia after showing tremendous resilience.
The Australian team is full of match-winners, starting from newly appointed skipper Mitchell Marsh to the all-rounder Travis Head, who has shown tremendous performance in the ODI World Cup final and WTC final.
The squad also included best leg-spinners like Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar. They also have ever ever-reliable trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.
Additionally, Australia has been placed in Group B alongside England, Namibia, Scotland and Oman.