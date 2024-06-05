‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 first look hints at fast approaching romance

Lily Collins is exposed to making a tough decision in the first look of Emily in Paris’ fourth instalment.
These curtain-lifting pictures uploaded by the actor show her character, Emily Cooper, walking around as quite a fashionable marketing executive.
But she has to now decide what or who does her heart exactly want.
The upcoming season of this famous series has another mystifying twist as the cast had previously announced that it will be premiering in two parts.
First five episodes are expected to be broadcasted on August 15, whereas the remaining half will be available September 12 onward.
With each airing, the “dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding” shall be peaking because “Emily is reeling” to find the right direction.
According to the show’s synopsis, “She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.”
Despite that, there are going to be moments where Lucas Bravo and Lilly Collins will throw all tensions away for cozying up together, as is seen in the first look released today.