Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown

  • June 05, 2024
Kim Kardashian is once again facing the heat for daughter North West’s recent live performance of The Lion King.

This time, she chose to hit trolls back with their own technique by dressing up in the infamous Simba costume.

It’s the same infamous suit that North West had geared up in previously for a photoshoot, setting off online users to compare her version of Simba with a yellow furry bird.

Now, Kim Kardashian has seemingly extended support to her 10-year-old by posing in the very same dress to show that she sticks with the little one no matter what.

But her apparent plan has terribly backfired as trolls are now saying that the socialite couldn’t hold back without “stealing North West’s spotlight.”


According to Daily Mail, people have claimed that Kim Kardashian couldn’t let her daughter have a standalone moment, which had become popular for its eccentricity.

And so, she decided to take away all attention by putting on that same costume and create a similar offbeat fashion trend.

Someone wrote, “You couldn't let your daughter have a moment u had to wear it too.”

“Let’s make it about me,” another person suggested what Kim Kardashian must have thought.

