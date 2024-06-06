Prince Harry ‘downhearted’ seeing royal members honor D-Day without him

Prince Harry is reportedly crestfallen as royal members have gathered together to honor UK’s historical D-Day while he has been left alone in a stranger America.
King Charles and Prince William in particular were observed as the leading figures at the commemorations held today, on June 5.
Even Queen Camilla was seen tearing up from stories of numerous British soldiers, many of whom were present at the occasion.
But there will be no sign of Prince Harry, who had served as a strong personality in the army as well and so knows the importance of D-Day despite enduring a sort of an exile.
Speaking to Mirror, royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop said, “Once upon a time, Prince Harry was a regular fixture at D-Day commemorations.”
“His particular blend of emotional intelligence and military experience got the most out of the WWII veterans. Few of those will be in France for 80th D-Day anniversary commemorations,” she added.
According to her, the Duke of Sussex will have a rough time seeing reports about this sentimental assemblage of the royal family that has moved on easily without him.