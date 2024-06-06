Royal

Prince Harry ‘downhearted’ seeing royal members honor D-Day without him

Prince Harry has been left out as royal family marks 80th D-Day anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly crestfallen as royal members have gathered together to honor UK’s historical D-Day while he has been left alone in a stranger America.


King Charles and Prince William in particular were observed as the leading figures at the commemorations held today, on June 5.

Even Queen Camilla was seen tearing up from stories of numerous British soldiers, many of whom were present at the occasion.

But there will be no sign of Prince Harry, who had served as a strong personality in the army as well and so knows the importance of D-Day despite enduring a sort of an exile.

Speaking to Mirror, royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop said, “Once upon a time, Prince Harry was a regular fixture at D-Day commemorations.”

“His particular blend of emotional intelligence and military experience got the most out of the WWII veterans. Few of those will be in France for 80th D-Day anniversary commemorations,” she added.

According to her, the Duke of Sussex will have a rough time seeing reports about this sentimental assemblage of the royal family that has moved on easily without him.

Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown

Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 first look hints at fast approaching romance

‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 first look hints at fast approaching romance
Prince Archie, Lilibet in ‘extraordinary’ position to ‘help’ Royal Family

Prince Archie, Lilibet in ‘extraordinary’ position to ‘help’ Royal Family
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?

Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?

Royal News

Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Prince Archie, Lilibet in ‘extraordinary’ position to ‘help’ Royal Family
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Prince William ‘shrewdly’ dodges question on Kate Middleton’s health
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Prince William deeply honoured to join veterans at D-Day 80th Anniversary event
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Sarah Ferguson still loves ‘disgraced’ Prince Andrew 28 years after divorce
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Prince Harry eager to stage UK return despite Meghan’s hesitance
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
King Charles shuts Prince Harry out of Trooping the Colour again
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Queen Elizabeth broke ‘never complain’ rule while fighting over Lilibet Sussex’s name
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift