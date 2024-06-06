UN chief slams fossil fuel industry for climate change inaction

World

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
UN chief Antonio Guterres criticised the fossil fuel industry for climate inaction, calling for a global ban on fossil fuel advertising.

According to Al Jazeera, the European Union’s climate change monitoring service announced that the past 12 months were recorded as the warmest months in year-on-year comparisons.

About this, the Secretary-General, on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, said, “In 2015, the chance of such a breach was near zero.”

He added, “We need an exit ramp off the highway to climate hell. The battle for 1.5 degrees will be won or lost in the 2020s.”

Guterres strongly condemned fossil fuel contribution to climate change, saying, “The godfathers of climate chaos, the fossil fuel industry, rake in record profits and feast off trillions in taxpayer-funded subsidies.”

He directly called PR agencies to stop working for the fossil fuel client, stating, “Many in the fossil fuel industry have shamelessly greenwashed, even as they have sought to delay climate action, with lobbying, legal threats and massive ad campaigns.”

Guterres emphasised, “I urge every country to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies, and I urge news media and tech companies to stop taking fossil fuel advertising.”

