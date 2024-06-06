Australia begin its T20 World Cup journey with triumph against Oman

Australia began its T20 World Cup journey with a win against Oman on Thursday, June 6, morning.
The defending champions easily beat Oman by 39 runs at Kensington Oval in Barbados, Geo Super reported.
Oman won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Batting first, Kangaroos gave a target of 165 runs, restricting Oman to 125 runs at the end of 20 runs with the loss of nine runs.
Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis took two wickets each, while Marcus Stoinis took 3 wickets.
Oman kept losing at regular intervals which made it difficult for them to make a big winning partnership. The high-scorer in the second inning was Ayaan Khan, who made 36 runs in 30 balls.
From the Australian side, Marcus Stoinis showed a tremendous all-round performance with an unbeaten 66 runs in 35 balls with the help of two fours and six sixes, winning the Man of the Match award.
Stoinis, after receiving the award, said, “Nice start, we got the win, and boys spent some time in the middle, and everyone got to bowl. I was trying to soak up the conditions and keep it simple. The couple kept low, and the couple were spinning for the spinners. It seemed like the swing wasn't available, and I was trying to get some bounce with cross-seam deliveries.”