Khloé Kardashian spills 'shocking' beans on her dating life

  • June 06, 2024
Khloé Kardashian has sent the internet into a frenzy after recent confession about her relationship.

During an episode of The Kardashians On June 6, Scott Disickb asked the Good American founder about her dating life and if she has a boyfriend, to which the star replied, "I don't want to!"

"That's my time," Khloé continued, "I'm not sharing it with a man. I'm not sharing my TV, I'm not sharing my bed!"

Later on in the episode, Scott asked if there is “any hope” for her and her ex ex Tristan Thompson to get back together.

She quipped, “No... the door's closed," adding, "Oh my god, are you kidding me? This is life, we all gotta grow up and move on... Everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I'm not dating. I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. Two and a half years is not that crazy!"

The star added,"I do love that it's good for the kids. But now that he's in Cleveland [for the Cavaliers], this is really, really healthy for us 'cause when he was next door, he was always over... he loved the routine and I was like, '(expletive).'"

Khloé admitted that she is “comfortable” in her life and does not want to date anyone.

