Khloé Kardashian expresses concern over Scott Disick's severe weight loss 

Khloé Kardashian has expressed her deep concern over Scott Disick's severe weight loss, urging him to stop shedding pounds.
In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Scott came over to see Khloé and Kris Jenner, where he shared his excessive diet habits.
During the conversation, Khloé worriedly asked, "Scott, you're gonna stop losing weight, right?”
"You look amazing, but…" she trailed off, showing a deep concern.
Scott, who has lost significant ammount of weight recently which he gained amid his accident, replied, "Maybe, like, three more pounds."
"Three? Oof," Khloé shockingly asked.
In reponse to Khloé's reaction Scott shared his previous unhealthy habits, which led to his weight gain.
"Honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was, what I was doing at night eating those little bread things," he said.
Scott went on to share, "I was pounding a whole box of them a night. I love them. But I didn't realize what I was doing," Scott told Khloé and Kris.
He added, "And I also didn't realize the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda. It just seemed like it was a soothing drink. All day I would drink gingers! I was going through 20 gingers a day."
Prior to this, in an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé showed her worries about Scott Disick's weight gain after his accident.
The Kardashians season 5 streams on Thursdays on Hulu.