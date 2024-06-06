Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck divorce rumours, tour cancellation

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly addressed the recent rumors surrounding her marriage to Ben Affleck and the cancellation of her tour.
Lopez took to her OnTheJLo website on Wednesday to share a message not only to thank fans on an overwhelming response on her Netflix film Atlas, but also to address the ongoing negativity surrounding her personal life.
“Found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!” wrote JLO.
The Marry Me actress then subtly reacted to the ongoing controversy aimed at her and the Argo actor, noting, “It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now.”
Lopez continued, “but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much."
This message comes amid the speculations swirling around her married life with Affleck, with many outlets claiming that the couple is inching closer to divorce.
Lopez and Affleck have been spotted together several times since the rumors emerged, but they have not publicly addressed the status of their relationship yet.
Meanwhile, the On The Floor hitmaker has also cancelled her This Is Me Live tour, to spend more time with her family.
Jennifer Lopez’s Atlas was released on Netflix on May 24, 2024.