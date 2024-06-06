Entertainment

Sharmin Segal praises 'Heeramandi' co-star Aditi Rao Hydari

  June 06, 2024
Sharmin Segal has appreciated her Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao after calling her a “school girl” last week.

The newbie starlet called Aditi “kind” and shared that the Murder 3 actress gives “motherly” vibes.

In a recent discussion on Pinkvilla, Sharmin appreciated her fellow actress, “I learnt how to be kind. She is very kind. She is very sweet. She is also very motherly… towards me. Very sweet. How to be graceful also because Aditi is also very graceful.”

She continued,“I’ve been working on my mental health for a very long time in my life now. It is just not throughout my acting life. It is something when you start understanding yourself better, it becomes a lot easier to realize that you live in a very vast world where people with a lot of opinions.”

Her latest remarks about Aditi comes after she previously called her a “school girl.”

During a conversation with Instant Bollywood last week, Sharmin explained, "Aditi is a good school girl; please understand that. When the teacher says you have to submit your homework at this time, Aditi will do exactly that and not one more word than the word count limit. That is Aditi for you. So, according to her, everyone is late, and she is on time."

Netizens are suggesting that she is trying to cover up the “school girl” remarks by praising Aditi in the latest interview.

