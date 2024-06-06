Royal

King Charles says soldiers ‘becoming ever fewer in number’ at D-Day speech

King Charles paid tribute to the wartime generation

  by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024

King Charles weighed his words with emotion during the D-Day speech today, on June 6.


Referring to World War II, he spoke proudly of the “remarkable wartime generation” and those soldiers who showed bravery during Normandy landings.

Your Majesty expressed that it was a “great privilege” to attend the commemoration event held in Ver-sur-Mer, France, on the operations’ 80th anniversary.

Talking about British veterans, he said, “It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them and all who served at that critical time.”

Then, King Charles pointed out his sadness regarding those fighters “becoming ever fewer in number” as they pass away with age.

On the other hand, his audience was quietly showering in tears as well, according to Independent.

Queen Camilla especially looked quite distraught hearing the stories of the soldiers who had helped successfully execute the “largest seaborne invasion in history.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed them, saying, “We owe you everything.”

Emmanuel Macron, who is the presently elected French president, presented a Legion d’Honneur award to a 103-year-old woman named Christian Lamb.

She was a British female naval who had a hand in the landings, thus being described as “hero in the shadows.”

Royal News

King Charles decides to pass Crown to Prince William?
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Prince William subtly hints at family requiring more active royals
Prince Harry ‘downhearted’ seeing royal members honor D-Day without him
Prince Archie, Lilibet in ‘extraordinary’ position to ‘help’ Royal Family
Prince William ‘shrewdly’ dodges question on Kate Middleton’s health
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Prince William deeply honoured to join veterans at D-Day 80th Anniversary event
Sarah Ferguson still loves ‘disgraced’ Prince Andrew 28 years after divorce
Prince Harry eager to stage UK return despite Meghan’s hesitance
Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision