King Charles says soldiers ‘becoming ever fewer in number’ at D-Day speech

King Charles weighed his words with emotion during the D-Day speech today, on June 6.
Referring to World War II, he spoke proudly of the “remarkable wartime generation” and those soldiers who showed bravery during Normandy landings.
Your Majesty expressed that it was a “great privilege” to attend the commemoration event held in Ver-sur-Mer, France, on the operations’ 80th anniversary.
Talking about British veterans, he said, “It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them and all who served at that critical time.”
Then, King Charles pointed out his sadness regarding those fighters “becoming ever fewer in number” as they pass away with age.
On the other hand, his audience was quietly showering in tears as well, according to Independent.
Queen Camilla especially looked quite distraught hearing the stories of the soldiers who had helped successfully execute the “largest seaborne invasion in history.”
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed them, saying, “We owe you everything.”
Emmanuel Macron, who is the presently elected French president, presented a Legion d’Honneur award to a 103-year-old woman named Christian Lamb.
She was a British female naval who had a hand in the landings, thus being described as “hero in the shadows.”