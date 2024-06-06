Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel

Spain has decided to join South Africa in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a case against Israel for war crimes in the Gaza Strip.
According to Al Jazeera, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, on Thursday, June 6, announced in a news conference, “We made this decision in light of the continuation of the military operation in Gaza.”
He added, “We also observe with enormous concern the regional extension of the conflict.”
This announcement came a week after Spain, along with Ireland and Norway, recognised Palestine as an independent separate state.
The foreign minister explained that the country has taken this decision not only to ‘let peace return to Gaza and the Middle East’ but also due to Spain's commitment to international law.
Albares asserted, ‘Our sole goal is to put an end to the war and to advance on the road of applying the two-state solution.”
Spain will now join countries including Turkey, Egypt and Columbia, who have formally requested to join the case against Israel.
For unversed, South Africa brought the case against Israel to ICJ in January 2024 for committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and for violating its obligation under the Genocide Convention during the war.