Travis Kelce feels like 'living the dream' amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce opened up about handling attention amid high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
The NFL player has spilled the beans on handling attention amid his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.

During in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America on June 6, Travis opened up about this new fame amid Taylor’s romance.

He noted, “When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life that much easier.”

Travis went on to explain, “I’ve always been a very grounded guy, might not come off like that when I’m playing football. But off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road because you never know what opportunities are gonna present themselves.”

When the host asked Travis to rank his life on a scale of one to 10, he shared, “Man, 20? 100. Man, I’m so fortunate, so grateful [for] everything that’s come my way in life.”

"I feel like I’m on top of the mountain, even after winning the Super Bowl and having the off-season that I’m having," added the Kansas City Chief's tightend.

The NFL player further expressesd that he is living hi dream life.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift first sparked dating rumors in September 2023.

Moreover, the couple made it official in October 2023 when they appeared holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

