USA captain targets Pakistan's key players ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Today's match between USA and Pakistan marks their first-ever T20I encounter

  by Web Desk
  June 06, 2024
USA cricket team captain Monank Patel has expressed confidence in his team's fearless approach as they prepare to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 match today.

In a pre-match press conference, Patel emphasised the importance of focusing on experienced Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir and skipper Babar Azam.

Patel stated, "The first game definitely helped us. We got good momentum. We will make sure that we carry forward that momentum in the next game. Pakistan is a good side, is a well-experienced side and we will make sure that we play the cricket we have been playing."

He further added, "Pakistan has good experienced bowlers. We will focus on Mohammad Amir, who is an experienced Pakistani bowler, we will try to tackle him well."

Highlighting the significance of dismissing Babar Azam early, Patel said, "Babar is a great batsman in all the formats. He is the main player and he is the captain. If he plays long innings, we have seen in the past also. So yeah, his wicket will be really important for us and we all know his stats. He's been very consistent in T20s."

He concluded, "We won't focus much on the Pakistan side. We want to focus on our own cricket. And we want to make sure that we continue playing the way we've been playing. And you know, it's T20. Once we have good 30-40 minutes on the field, you never know. We can take the game away."

Additionally, this match marks the first T20I encounter between Pakistan and the USA.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post
Shahid Afridi spotted on police bike in Houston: Watch
Australia begin its T20 World Cup journey with triumph against Oman
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Babar Azam sets eyes on T20 World Cup 2024 glory
Ronaldo takes break from football, spotted playing tennis on vacation
Pro skier Jean Daniel and his partner tragically died in skiing accident
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash prompts high-security alert
Can Novak Djokovic defend his French Open title with knee injury?
Enzo Maresca appointed as Chelsea's new head coach
Kylian Mbappe officially joins Real Madrid