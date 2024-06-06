USA captain targets Pakistan's key players ahead of T20 World Cup clash

USA cricket team captain Monank Patel has expressed confidence in his team's fearless approach as they prepare to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 match today.
In a pre-match press conference, Patel emphasised the importance of focusing on experienced Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir and skipper Babar Azam.
Patel stated, "The first game definitely helped us. We got good momentum. We will make sure that we carry forward that momentum in the next game. Pakistan is a good side, is a well-experienced side and we will make sure that we play the cricket we have been playing."
He further added, "Pakistan has good experienced bowlers. We will focus on Mohammad Amir, who is an experienced Pakistani bowler, we will try to tackle him well."
Highlighting the significance of dismissing Babar Azam early, Patel said, "Babar is a great batsman in all the formats. He is the main player and he is the captain. If he plays long innings, we have seen in the past also. So yeah, his wicket will be really important for us and we all know his stats. He's been very consistent in T20s."
He concluded, "We won't focus much on the Pakistan side. We want to focus on our own cricket. And we want to make sure that we continue playing the way we've been playing. And you know, it's T20. Once we have good 30-40 minutes on the field, you never know. We can take the game away."
Additionally, this match marks the first T20I encounter between Pakistan and the USA.