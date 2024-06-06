Elon Musk's Starlink approved to provide internet services in Sri Lanka

Elon Musk's Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, has been granted preliminary approval by Sri Lanka to offer internet services in the country.
As per Reuters, this announcement came from the president's office on Thursday, June 6.
The approval process gained speed after Musk's discussion with President Ranil Wickremesinghe last month during the 10th World Water Forum in Indonesia.
According to a statement from the president's office, Sri Lanka's telecommunications regulator issued preliminary approval following a public consultation.
During their meeting, Musk and Wickremesinghe discussed plans to enhance internet connectivity in rural Sri Lanka and explore potential collaboration on renewable energy initiatives, the statement added.
Earlier, Musk introduced the Starlink service in Indonesia, aiming to improve internet accessibility, particularly in remote areas of the archipelago.
SpaceX's satellite internet service was launched for the nation's health sector in collaboration with Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, showcasing Starlink deployment at health centers in Bali and on the remote island of Aru in Maluku.
In another development, Musk's company xAI is set to build the world's largest supercomputer in Memphis, Tennessee.
The proposed "Gigafactory of Compute," if approved, will position Memphis as a leading center for AI innovation, representing a significant investment in the city's future.