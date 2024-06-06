Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's Starlink approved to provide internet services in Sri Lanka

Elon Musk and Ranil Wickremesinghe discussed plans to enhance internet connectivity in rural Sri Lanka

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Elon Musk's Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, has been granted preliminary approval by Sri Lanka to offer internet services in the country.

As per Reuters, this announcement came from the president's office on Thursday, June 6.

The approval process gained speed after Musk's discussion with President Ranil Wickremesinghe last month during the 10th World Water Forum in Indonesia.

According to a statement from the president's office, Sri Lanka's telecommunications regulator issued preliminary approval following a public consultation.

During their meeting, Musk and Wickremesinghe discussed plans to enhance internet connectivity in rural Sri Lanka and explore potential collaboration on renewable energy initiatives, the statement added.

Earlier, Musk introduced the Starlink service in Indonesia, aiming to improve internet accessibility, particularly in remote areas of the archipelago.

SpaceX's satellite internet service was launched for the nation's health sector in collaboration with Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, showcasing Starlink deployment at health centers in Bali and on the remote island of Aru in Maluku.

In another development, Musk's company xAI is set to build the world's largest supercomputer in Memphis, Tennessee.

The proposed "Gigafactory of Compute," if approved, will position Memphis as a leading center for AI innovation, representing a significant investment in the city's future.

Sci-Tech News

Nvidia overtakes Apple, becomes world's second most valuable company
Elon Musk plans to build world's largest supercomputer in Memphis
Russian astronaut sets new record of 1000 days in space
Elon Musk’s SpaceX get launch license for fourth Starship test flight
Elon Musk diverts thousands of Nvidia AI chips from Tesla to X, xAI
China’s Chang’e 6 leaves lunar surface with 'far side' rock sample
Elon Musk’s X launches adult and violent content policies
Spotify increases 'premium plan' prices in the U.S
Researchers uncover the truth behind 4,000-year-old ‘Seahenge’
NASA advises to lower hope for today's 'Planetary Parade': Here’s why
Nvidia to roll out its next-gen AI chip platform in 2026
China’s Chang’e 6 spacecraft lands on Moon’s ‘unexplored’ far side