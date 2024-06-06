Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'

Pro-Palestinian protestors confronted US Vice President Kamala Harris during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
As per Hindustan Times report, Kamala Harris recently appeared in an interview to share her stance on the Israel-Hamas war ahead of the presidential elections in November, where she met a pro-Palestinian protest from the audience.
The demonstrator said, “Stop the genocide! 15,000 children died because of you! Stop the genocide! You are a murderer!”
Another protestor yelled, “1.9 million people died! How many babies have you killed? How many babies have you killed?”
The protestors called her ‘war criminal’ and chanted the slogan ‘Free, Free, Palestine.’
Meanwhile, the interview Kimmel asked them to let the interview continue, saying, “You're interrupting my flow”.
The security officers quickly approached the protestors and asked them to leave, which triggered a chain of chants and disruptions.
Upon this, the officers arrested them and even attacked a few of the demonstrators.
One of the security officers was captured saying, “You're under arrest at the moment, so please let me have your ID for interfering with a live television broadcast. You don't need to see the law, and you need to show me the ID. You're under arrest. That's all you need to know. So let me have your ID.”
Internet users reacted to the video and came in support of the protestors.
A user wrote, “Bravo! Seeing all the wonderful calling out politicians and celebrities everywhere they go gives me hope.”
Another person commented, “Thank you for standing up for humanity.”