Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record with comment on Kylian Mbappe's post

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved another social media milestone by setting the record for the most liked comment ever after congratulating Kylian Mbappe on his move to Real Madrid.
Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid on a free deal, signing a five-year contract, has sparked excitement in the football world.
Expressing his long-standing admiration for Real Madrid, Mbappe shared throwback photos of himself wearing the club's iconic white kit, describing the move as a "dream come true."
Ronaldo stepped forward in the comment section to support the French star and wrote, "My turn to [watch]. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu. #HalaMadrid."
The comment from Ronaldo has now incredibly surpassed 4.6m likes.
On the other hand, he is the most-followed person on Instagram, with an enormous following of 631 million.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been enjoying quality family time following his team's defeat in the Saudi King's Cup final.
Recently, he celebrated the seventh birthday of his twins, Mateo and Eva Maria.
Additionally, CR7 is set to join the Portugal squad for friendlies against Croatia and the Republic of Ireland on June 8 and 11.