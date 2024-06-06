Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record with comment on Kylian Mbappe's post

Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Kylian Mbappe on his move to Real Madrid

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record with comment on Kylian Mbappe's post
Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record with comment on Kylian Mbappe's post

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved another social media milestone by setting the record for the most liked comment ever after congratulating Kylian Mbappe on his move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid on a free deal, signing a five-year contract, has sparked excitement in the football world.

Expressing his long-standing admiration for Real Madrid, Mbappe shared throwback photos of himself wearing the club's iconic white kit, describing the move as a "dream come true."

Ronaldo stepped forward in the comment section to support the French star and wrote, "My turn to [watch]. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu. #HalaMadrid."

The comment from Ronaldo has now incredibly surpassed 4.6m likes.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record with comment on Kylian Mbappe's post

On the other hand, he is the most-followed person on Instagram, with an enormous following of 631 million.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been enjoying quality family time following his team's defeat in the Saudi King's Cup final.

Recently, he celebrated the seventh birthday of his twins, Mateo and Eva Maria.

Additionally, CR7 is set to join the Portugal squad for friendlies against Croatia and the Republic of Ireland on June 8 and 11.

Brad Pitt replaced by Harry Styles in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

Brad Pitt replaced by Harry Styles in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’
Prince William immediately swooped by PM Justin Trudeau at D-Day event

Prince William immediately swooped by PM Justin Trudeau at D-Day event
Elon Musk's Starlink approved to provide internet services in Sri Lanka

Elon Musk's Starlink approved to provide internet services in Sri Lanka
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'

Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'

Sports News

Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
USA captain targets Pakistan's key players ahead of T20 World Cup clash
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Shahid Afridi spotted on police bike in Houston: Watch
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Australia begin its T20 World Cup journey with triumph against Oman
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Babar Azam sets eyes on T20 World Cup 2024 glory
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Ronaldo takes break from football, spotted playing tennis on vacation
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Pro skier Jean Daniel and his partner tragically died in skiing accident
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash prompts high-security alert
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Can Novak Djokovic defend his French Open title with knee injury?
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Enzo Maresca appointed as Chelsea's new head coach