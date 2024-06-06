World

Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?

The event is expected to see the attendance of prominent South Asian leaders

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?
Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to take oath for his third consecutive term on Saturday July 8.

This follows his selection as the leader by his allies in a crucial meeting held in Delhi.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has been invited to the ceremony, marking a potential first visit to India since assuming office last year.

However, there has been no official confirmation, either from the Indian or the Maldivian side, as of now.

The event is expected to see the attendance of prominent South Asian leaders, underscoring India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

On the other hand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have already confirmed their presence after conversations between their leaders and PM Modi.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office stated that he has accepted the invitation and extended congratulations to PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, known for her close ties with Modi, is scheduled to arrive in Delhi a day before the ceremony.

Invitations have also been extended to leaders from Nepal, Bhutan, and Mauritius.

The NDA, despite falling short of a majority with 240 seats, has comfortably surpassed the required numbers, clinching 293 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Moreover, the alliance unanimously selected PM Modi as their leader during a meeting at the Prime Minister's residence, which was attended by NDA partners including Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar.

Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?

Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?
Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update

Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update
UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council

UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance

Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance

World News

Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Here is how Justin Trudeau congratulates Narendra Modi
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Narendra Modi all set to take oath for third time, date announced
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
UN chief slams fossil fuel industry for climate change inaction
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Australia ends lawsuit against X over church stabbing video
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
King Charles portrait banknotes make debut circulation in UK
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Trump asks court to lift gag order after hush money case convection
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Cyberattack hits top celebrities and brands TikTok account
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Major cyber attack halts non-emergency operations at London hospitals