Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to take oath for his third consecutive term on Saturday July 8.
This follows his selection as the leader by his allies in a crucial meeting held in Delhi.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has been invited to the ceremony, marking a potential first visit to India since assuming office last year.
However, there has been no official confirmation, either from the Indian or the Maldivian side, as of now.
The event is expected to see the attendance of prominent South Asian leaders, underscoring India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
On the other hand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have already confirmed their presence after conversations between their leaders and PM Modi.
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office stated that he has accepted the invitation and extended congratulations to PM Modi.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, known for her close ties with Modi, is scheduled to arrive in Delhi a day before the ceremony.
Invitations have also been extended to leaders from Nepal, Bhutan, and Mauritius.
The NDA, despite falling short of a majority with 240 seats, has comfortably surpassed the required numbers, clinching 293 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Moreover, the alliance unanimously selected PM Modi as their leader during a meeting at the Prime Minister's residence, which was attended by NDA partners including Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar.