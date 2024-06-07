Zendaya discusses coping with anxiety and seeking self-care

Zendaya has opened up about her struggles with anxiety and the profound impact it has had on her life.
While conversing at panel discussion with her new partnership with the brand On, the Challengers star shared about the battle with anxiety.
The 27-year-old actress said, “I think sometimes people assume that because of what they see of me, maybe I’m a certain way.”
She added, “But when I’m not working, I tend to isolate myself. My therapist, family, and friends will tell me, ‘You need to get up and get out,’ and I never want to—but when I make myself do it, I realize it’s actually kind of nice. I’m less anxious. I have to really be intentional about taking care of myself.”
Zendaya went on to say, "I’m learning to be more responsible for myself and for my own body and looking after it all.”
Mentioning to take out time for herself, the Euphoria star stated, “Sometimes it’s just getting out of bed, telling myself, ‘We’re facing the day: we're taking a shower, we're putting on real clothes, we're seeing some sunshine.’ I try to set little challenges for myself.”
She also discussed the importance of meditation, saying, “Listen—I’m just learning the importance of breathwork and meditation now. I’ve been living on a set and working since I was a kid, but it’s never been something that was accessible to me. I was just going, going, going, going, going. I feel like I’ve been holding my breath for a very long time.”
To note, Zendaya starred in the Luca Guadagnino directorial, Challengers, alongside Josh O'Connor.