Eating more fruit could lower depression risk in adults, study

A recent study has found a connection between higher fruit consumption and a reduced risk of depression in adults.
The study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, researchers from the University of New South Wales analyzed data from over 7,800 adults aged 45 and older from various regions across six continents,
The study revealed that those who consumed more fruit showed a lower risk of depression over a nine-year period.
Dr. Annabel Matison, one of the researchers, emphasised, "The reason we found a beneficial relationship for fruit, but not vegetable intake, may be that vegetables are typically consumed cooked, which may impact their nutrient content, whereas fruit is generally consumed raw."
She added, "Fruit and vegetable intake was self-reported via comprehensive food frequency questionnaire, short food questionnaire or diet history."
Dr. Matison went on to explain, "Depressive symptoms were assessed using validated measures and depression defined applying validated cut-offs."
She concluded, "The associations between baseline fruit and vegetable intakes and incident depression over a follow-up period of three to nine years were examined using the Cox regression method."
The study highlighted the potential role of antioxidants, dietary fiber, and vitamins found in fruits and vegetables in influencing depression risk through various mechanisms such as inflammation, oxidative stress, and gut health.
Particularly strong evidence pointed towards citrus fruits and green leafy vegetables as being associated with a lower risk of depression.
Meanwhile, professor Henry Brodaty from the University of New South Wales stressed the need for further research, stating, "Future research considering the consumption of different types of fruit and vegetables using standardized measures and focusing on larger numbers of older adults is definitely warranted, particularly for low- and middle-income countries."
He added, "The extension of current research being conducted into the genes associated with dietary intake provides a promising avenue to influence the intakes of fruit and vegetables."
Dr. Henry further emphasised, "We should also consider the types of fruit and vegetables consumed to better understand the relationships involved and studies should be designed to provide more comparability across cohorts."