Here's all you need to know about prediabetes

Prediabetes means that the person has more than a normal level of sugar. Prediabetes is potentially a precursor to type 2 diabetes.
According to The Medical News Today, two opposing pieces published in the journal Annals debate about how and when to screen for prediabetes.
Rani Marx, PhD, MPH, an epidemiologist who is the director of the Initiative for Slow Medicine, believes that too quick a diagnosis of prediabetes can sometimes cause harm instead of good.
Whereas, Dr Jonathan Gabison, assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Michigan, argues that prediabetes is a crucial health stage and it should be diagnosed quickly and early.
However, both of the experts agree on the fact that type-2 diabetes is preventable.
Dr. Pouya Shafipour, a family and obesity medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California ended the debate by telling how to indicate prediabetes.
He said the AC1 test, which measures the amount of haemoglobin with attached glucose and also shows the average blood glucose of the past three months, is very important.
Shafipour explained, “A one-time A1C reading doesn’t indicate prediabetes. If there is a reading that falls between 5.6% and 6.4%, we will look at potential causes, such as medication side effects. We also would look at eating habits, doing a 24-hour food recall and exercise levels.”
Ending the debate, Shafipour suggested, “The first step would be coaching and suggesting changes if needed. Then, we would repeat the test in a few weeks. Certainly, we aren’t looking to scare the person or cause undue stress.”