Health

Here's all you need to know about prediabetes

Experts suggested doctors to be more cautious when diagnosing prediabetes

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Experts suggested doctors to be more cautious when diagnosing prediabetes

Prediabetes means that the person has more than a normal level of sugar. Prediabetes is potentially a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

According to The Medical News Today, two opposing pieces published in the journal Annals debate about how and when to screen for prediabetes.

Rani Marx, PhD, MPH, an epidemiologist who is the director of the Initiative for Slow Medicine, believes that too quick a diagnosis of prediabetes can sometimes cause harm instead of good.

Whereas, Dr Jonathan Gabison, assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Michigan, argues that prediabetes is a crucial health stage and it should be diagnosed quickly and early.

However, both of the experts agree on the fact that type-2 diabetes is preventable.

Dr. Pouya Shafipour, a family and obesity medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California ended the debate by telling how to indicate prediabetes.

He said the AC1 test, which measures the amount of haemoglobin with attached glucose and also shows the average blood glucose of the past three months, is very important.

Shafipour explained, “A one-time A1C reading doesn’t indicate prediabetes. If there is a reading that falls between 5.6% and 6.4%, we will look at potential causes, such as medication side effects. We also would look at eating habits, doing a 24-hour food recall and exercise levels.”

Ending the debate, Shafipour suggested, “The first step would be coaching and suggesting changes if needed. Then, we would repeat the test in a few weeks. Certainly, we aren’t looking to scare the person or cause undue stress.”

Will Smith appears with wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s lookalike again

Will Smith appears with wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s lookalike again
‘Hunger Games' movie in making based on Suzanne Collins' new novel

‘Hunger Games' movie in making based on Suzanne Collins' new novel
King Charles tries growing closer to French president Emmanuel Macron

King Charles tries growing closer to French president Emmanuel Macron
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes

Here's all you need to know about prediabetes

Health News

Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Eating more fruit could lower depression risk in adults, study
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Are you putting your health at risk by placing laptop on your lap?
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Stay hydrated this summer with THESE refreshing foods
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Scientists discover link between ancient virus in DNA and depression
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Neurons that can predict future events in sleep: Find out
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Mediterranean diet linked to longer life for women, study
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Do biscuits impact your health? Find out
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Are personalised cancer vaccines the cure we've been waiting for?
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Scientist finds link between tattoos and lymphoma
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Ancient Egyptian skull studies unveil secrets of age-old healing