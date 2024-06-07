‘Hunger Games' movie in making based on Suzanne Collins' new novel

The Hunger Games series is set to receive a fresh cinematic adaptation.
As per the report of The Hollywood Reporter, the production company Lionsgate has sparked the fans' excitement by announcing an enthralling plans for a new movie installment.
The upcoming movie based on Suzzane Collins highly awaited novel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set to release on March 18, 2025 will be slated to release in November 2026.
Collins and her publisher Scholastic revealed the fifth book in the series on Thursday, and the book will be published in print, digital, and audio formats across North America and other English-speaking regions.
However the casting details of the movie are not disclosed yet, but the report suggested that the director Francis Lawrence is reportedly in talks to direct the film.
Suzanne Collins revealed in her statement, "From the beginning, Lionsgate has been a wonderful home and partner for the Hunger Games franchise, and I’m very excited to be collaborating with Adam and the team as we bring this next story to theaters in 2026."
In 2012 Lionstate debuted the first of four blockbuster movies based on the Hunger Games novels.