Travis Kelce finds acting in Ryan Murphy series a 'challenge,'

Travis Kelce shares his acting challenges in upcoming series 'Grotesquerie'

  June 07, 2024
Travis Kelce shares his acting challenges in upcoming series 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce, who is set to step into a new arena of acting, has described himself as "coachable," a trait he now brings to the set of an upcoming Ryan Murphy series.

While conversing on Good Morning America, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, "I guess you could say that," adding, "I’ve been on a few shows before, I’ve only played myself on those shows though."

Kelce went on to say that in a series it is "definitely different portraying a character and trying to find the emotions in everything and the understanding of a script and a scene," as he will share the screen with Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance.

"It’s a challenge. I feel like an amateur right now, but I’m coachable," the NFL player added.

He continued, "That’s one thing I know from being in sports — I’m a coachable guy."

To note, earlier in May, PEOPLE confirmed that the Taylor Swift beau was cast in Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX series, Grotesquerie.

On May 10, Travis Kelce was spotted on the set alongside his costars Nash-Betts, 54, and Vance, 64.

Grotesquerie will be released this fall on FX.

