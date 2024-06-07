Jennifer Aniston shares tearful memories of 'Frineds' era

Jennifer Aniston got emotional while reminiscing about her time on the hit Friends.
While conversing at Variety's Actors on Actors series, Aniston who played the beloved role of Rachel Green in NBC sitcom, broke into tears when Quinta Brunson asked her about the show.
The Morning Show star said, “It’s so strange to even think that it’s 30 years old. Because it actually just… I remember the day it was gonna premiere on television on NBC. And me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa was getting her hair colored so we ran into the hair salon.”
She recalled, “I snuck up, and she was in the sink, the hair bowl. I took the nozzle and just started washing her hair from the guy that was supposed to be doing it. And it definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate. But the excitement we had, and it feels like yesterday,”
Reminiscing her time on Friends, Aniston mentioned, “The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us — all six of us — we never could imagine."
She also added that the bond with Friends co-stars is still so close to her heart, saying, “We just have a really — it’s a family forever.”