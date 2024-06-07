Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston shares tearful memories of 'Frineds' era

Jennifer Aniston gets teary eyed while talking about 'Friends'

  June 07, 2024
Jennifer Aniston shares tearful memories of 'Frineds' era

Jennifer Aniston got emotional while reminiscing about her time on the hit Friends.

While conversing at Variety's Actors on Actors series, Aniston who played the beloved role of Rachel Green in NBC sitcom, broke into tears when Quinta Brunson asked her about the show.

The Morning Show star said, “It’s so strange to even think that it’s 30 years old. Because it actually just… I remember the day it was gonna premiere on television on NBC. And me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa was getting her hair colored so we ran into the hair salon.”

She recalled, “I snuck up, and she was in the sink, the hair bowl. I took the nozzle and just started washing her hair from the guy that was supposed to be doing it. And it definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate. But the excitement we had, and it feels like yesterday,”

Reminiscing her time on Friends, Aniston mentioned, “The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us — all six of us — we never could imagine."

She also added that the bond with Friends co-stars is still so close to her heart, saying, “We just have a really — it’s a family forever.”

Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Travis Kelce feels like 'living the dream' amid Taylor Swift romance
Kendall Jenner ponders about Gerry Turner's intentions towards Kris Jenner
Kate Winslet makes rare confession about fake accent in HBO’s ‘The Regime’
Millie Bobby Brown’s father-in-law accidentally spills ‘grandkids’ plans
Demi Moore debunks Joe Jonas’ relationship rumours: ‘no romance brewing’
Sharmin Segal praises ‘Heeramandi’ co-star Aditi Rao Hydari
Jelly Roll to collaborate with Kane Brown 'about depression'
Khloé Kardashian expresses concern over Scott Disick's severe weight loss
Cara Delevingne pens sweet note for Minke on their 2nd anniversary
Khloé Kardashian spills 'shocking' beans on her dating life
Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's iconic 'If' outfit to latter’s concert