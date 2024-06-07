T20 World Cup 2024 first upset: USA beat Pakistan in historic triumph

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
USA upsets Pakistan with a thrilling super over the finish in T20 World Cup 

In the T20 World Cup 2024’s first and biggest upset, the USA took down Pakistan with a thrilling super over the finish on June 6 night.

According to Sky News, in a legendary cricketing upset, host USA, in their debut World Cup, defeated 2022 finalists at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

The game went to the super over after both teams made 159 in 20 overs.

Batting first in the Super Over, USA made 18 runs in an over after losing one wicket. Aron Jones went back to the pavilion, being run out after making 11 runs. The rest of the seven comes via extras.

From Pakistan’s side Iftikar Ahmed made five runs in three balls before he was caught by Nitish Kumar near the boundary.

Netravalkar successfully restricted Pakistani batters to 13 runs and helped his team in a historic triumph.

Pakistan faced a shocking upset in its T20 World Cup opener, while the USA, which had already beaten Canada in their opener, now rules the Group A points table with 4 points from two wins.

USA captain Monank Patel, who also won the player of the match title after the historic win, said, “Beating Pakistan and playing for the first time the way we played today, I'm really proud of the boys.”

Patel gave the credit for the win to the team effort, saying, “It was a complete team effort from the first ball until the last ball. Winning the toss, we made sure that we utilised the conditions and credit to the bowlers. They kept them under 160, and we knew that 160 was a chaseable target.”

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said, “We didn't capitalise with the bat, and they took a lot of momentum…Credit to the USA, they performed so well. They were better than us in all aspects of the game.”

