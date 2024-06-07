Entertainment

'Baby Reindeer' real-life 'Martha' takes legal action against Netflix

Fiona Harvey sued Netflix over her portrayal in ‘Baby Reindeer’

  • June 07, 2024
Netflix has entangled in a lawsuit by a woman who claimed to be a real-life Martha from series Baby Reindeer.

The real-life "Martha," whose real name is Fiona Harvey, claimed the violent, and abusive woman in Richard Gadd's story, proclaimed that the first episode of the series portrayed a "true story."

As per the legal filing in California, "The above quote... is the biggest lie in television history.”

The lawsuit claimed, "It is a lie told by Netflix and the show's creator, Richard Gadd, out of greed and lust for fame; a lie designed to attract more viewers, get more attention, to make more money, and to viciously destroy the life of Plaintiff, Fiona Harvey."

It accused the company of defamation, causing emotional distress, and negligence, among other charges, and seeks $170 million in damages.

In a shared statement, AFP, a Netflix spokesperson said, "We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd's right to tell his story."

The seven-episode series premiered on Netflix in April and swiftly gained immense popularity.

In a series Gadd, portrays a one-man role of a fictionalized version of the author who encounters a woman at the pub and he was then sexually assaulted by her.

