Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney joke about high stress Wrexham games

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney the co-owners of Wrexham AFC, recently shared a lighthearted moment as they joked about the "stress" induced by some of the team's nail-biting games.
While conversing at the episode of Welcome to Wrexham, the Game Of Thrones star said, “Thinking about and talking about Stockport being the last game of the season, I can feel two styles making their way up and into my eyelids.”
The Deadpool star mentioned that he would “skip the style” and offered another suggestion.
“Just go right for the good old-fashioned 1950s sort of stress, just straight to the chest,” he added.
In the recent Welcome to Wrexham episode, the Wrexham AFC co-owners took a backseat letting the players take the attention.
The team executives addressed the reasons behind the James McClean controversy related to his signing.
“James McClean is an iconic figure,” Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker said during Thursday’s episode.
The director added, “When his name was first mentioned to me, my eyebrows shot up that a player like that would be interested in coming to us.”
During this week's episode, the team also gave a major update on the Wrexham women’s team, revealing that they’d be playing in America for the first-time ever.