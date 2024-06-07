Kate Winslet reveals her hilarious secret from 'The Regime' set

Kate Winslet has shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes secret from the set of HBO's The Regime.
During The Regime FYC panel event in Los Angeles on June 5, Kate revealed that an improvised scene in the fifth episode of The Regime, titled as All Ye Faithful, left her in stitches.
The scene in which Kate Winslet's character Chancellor Elena Vernham and her love interest Herbert Zubak, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, visit a dream therapist (Julia Davis) to unravel the mystery behind Herbert's terrifying nightmare.
The therapist's dubious analysis - "This was a healthy dream, a lovely dream" - adds a touch of humor to the show, leaving audiences and cast in stitches alike.
While talking about the filming of the scene, Kate revealed, “Actual pee. Actual pee down the inside of my thigh. I’m sorry to share that. It was so f------ hilarious. I couldn’t breathe. … That was the only sequence that we really did improvise. We just went for it.”
“At one point, we were down on [the floor] chanting and slapping each other. It was completely out of control, “she added.
Kate went on to express, “But when you have someone like Julia Davis, an absolutely brilliant comedian … I'm afraid you just go for it.”
Will Tracy, the showrunner, executive producer, and writer of the miniseries also admitted that he watched the filming of the dreamy therapy scenes with “some pains."
'The Regime' was premiered on HBO on Sunday, March 3, 2024