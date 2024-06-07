Trump leads over Biden in recent polls despite hush money conviction

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will likely battle in the White House race in a rematch of 2020 in five months.
Just a few months before the polls, former president Trump faced a major blow after he was convicted on 34 felony counts by the New York criminal court.
Along with the latest hush money conviction, he has also lost two civil defamation cases and one civil fraud case. Trump pleaded not guilty in all four of these cases against him, Newsweek reported.
Although Trump faced some setbacks in public opinion just a few hours after the guilty verdict, his overall support has not come down for the most part.
As per Emerson College Polling national survey conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, 45.6% of the registered voters said they would vote for the presumptive GOP presidential nominee. Biden is also giving a head-to-head competition to Trump as 45% of the voters chose him as the next president.
Among the rest of the 9.4 voters, 4.1 said they were leaning towards Trump, while the rest of 5.3 picked Biden. 1,000 registered voters took part in this survey.
Another poll conducted by The Economist performed from Sunday to Tuesday with 1,565 registered voters showed that the support between Biden and Trump was tied at 42% each when two other independent candidates were added to the mix.