World

Trump leads over Biden in recent polls despite hush money conviction

Trump's supporters remain unshattered even after New York conviction

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Trump's supporters remain unshattered even after New York conviction 

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will likely battle in the White House race in a rematch of 2020 in five months.

Just a few months before the polls, former president Trump faced a major blow after he was convicted on 34 felony counts by the New York criminal court.

Along with the latest hush money conviction, he has also lost two civil defamation cases and one civil fraud case. Trump pleaded not guilty in all four of these cases against him, Newsweek reported.

Although Trump faced some setbacks in public opinion just a few hours after the guilty verdict, his overall support has not come down for the most part.

As per Emerson College Polling national survey conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, 45.6% of the registered voters said they would vote for the presumptive GOP presidential nominee. Biden is also giving a head-to-head competition to Trump as 45% of the voters chose him as the next president.

Among the rest of the 9.4 voters, 4.1 said they were leaning towards Trump, while the rest of 5.3 picked Biden. 1,000 registered voters took part in this survey.

Another poll conducted by The Economist performed from Sunday to Tuesday with 1,565 registered voters showed that the support between Biden and Trump was tied at 42% each when two other independent candidates were added to the mix.

Thomas Rhett shares inspiration behind upcoming album 'About a Woman'

Thomas Rhett shares inspiration behind upcoming album 'About a Woman'

Netflix adaption of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Twits’ set to release on THIS date

Netflix adaption of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Twits’ set to release on THIS date
Kate Winslet reveals her hilarious secret from 'The Regime' set

Kate Winslet reveals her hilarious secret from 'The Regime' set
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage

Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage

World News

Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Here is how Justin Trudeau congratulates Narendra Modi
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Narendra Modi all set to take oath for third time, date announced
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
UN chief slams fossil fuel industry for climate change inaction
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Australia ends lawsuit against X over church stabbing video
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
King Charles portrait banknotes make debut circulation in UK
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Trump asks court to lift gag order after hush money case convection
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Cyberattack hits top celebrities and brands TikTok account
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park