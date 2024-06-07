Thomas Rhett shares inspiration behind upcoming album 'About a Woman' 

Thomas Rhett, who is set to release his new album About a Woman on August 23, has revealed his inspiration behind the making the album.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, the singer shared that his wife and daughters led him to create a more upbeat album.
Thomas, who shares 4 daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love, and Lillie Carolina, with wife Lauren Akins, revealed that his girls are fond of his music, but they have a preference for his more energetic tracks.
He noted, "I started this record last April with the mission of making my kids want to be able to dance -- not that they haven't on my last records, but they like to skip the ballads. We put one ballad on this project, which is like five less than I normally have ever done.”
The five-time Grammy Award nominee went on to share, "[I] recorded a ton of songs and ended up with 14 tracks that genuinely just put a smile on my face and my wife's, which is very awesome. I'm excited.”
Thomas also shared that her daughters are equally excited, especially his eldest, Willa, who gave approval in a way that left him chuckling.
"She said it slaps. I was like, 'Where did you hear that?' ... I guess slaps mean that it just has a good beat. I really don't know, but I received it."
Thomas added that his outlook on About a Woman is that it will have "slappers, bangers only."
Thomas Rhett’s seventh studio album About A Woman, is set to release on August 23, 2024.