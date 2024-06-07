Health

First avian influenza patient dies in Mexico

Mexican man was the first human to be infected by avian influenza

  by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Mexican man was the first human to be infected by avian influenza 

The first human infected by avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, died in Mexico.

According to The Guardian, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also confirmed the death of a 59-year-old man with never before recorded H5N2 virus.

WHO said in a statement, “Although the source of exposure to the virus in this case is currently unknown, (H5N2) viruses have been reported in poultry in Mexico.”

WHO further informed that the patient, who was hospitalised in Mexico City, died on 24 April after developing a fever, nausea, diarrhoea, shortness of breath and general discomfort.

However, the UN agency informed that the risk of bird flu among the general population of Mexico is very low.

The Mexican health ministry also stated that no evidence of person-to-person transmission of virus was found in this case and all those who contacted the infected man have tested negative.

An influenza expert at Johns Hopkins University, Andrew Pekosz, said, “It (avian influenza) continues to ring that warning bell that we should be very vigilant about monitoring for these infections because every spillover is an opportunity for that virus to try to accumulate those mutations that make it better infect humans.”

Health News

Here's all you need to know about prediabetes
Eating more fruit could lower depression risk in adults, study
Are you putting your health at risk by placing laptop on your lap?
Stay hydrated this summer with THESE refreshing foods
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Scientists discover link between ancient virus in DNA and depression
Neurons that can predict future events in sleep: Find out
Mediterranean diet linked to longer life for women, study
Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment
Do biscuits impact your health? Find out
Are personalised cancer vaccines the cure we've been waiting for?
Scientist finds link between tattoos and lymphoma