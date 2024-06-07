First avian influenza patient dies in Mexico

The first human infected by avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, died in Mexico.
According to The Guardian, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also confirmed the death of a 59-year-old man with never before recorded H5N2 virus.
WHO said in a statement, “Although the source of exposure to the virus in this case is currently unknown, (H5N2) viruses have been reported in poultry in Mexico.”
WHO further informed that the patient, who was hospitalised in Mexico City, died on 24 April after developing a fever, nausea, diarrhoea, shortness of breath and general discomfort.
However, the UN agency informed that the risk of bird flu among the general population of Mexico is very low.
The Mexican health ministry also stated that no evidence of person-to-person transmission of virus was found in this case and all those who contacted the infected man have tested negative.
An influenza expert at Johns Hopkins University, Andrew Pekosz, said, “It (avian influenza) continues to ring that warning bell that we should be very vigilant about monitoring for these infections because every spillover is an opportunity for that virus to try to accumulate those mutations that make it better infect humans.”