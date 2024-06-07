Glen Powell talks about ‘incredible action sequences’ in ‘Twisters’

Glen Powell believes his upcoming movie Twister can offer “one of the most incredible action sequences of all time”
During a dialogue on Fandango’s Big Ticket interview, he shared, “We shot that in December, with a rain machine. One of the coldest nights I’ve ever experienced, getting dragged across a pool by a wire. I think it was the most physical thing that I’ve ever done.”
He narrated the Tornado scene from the movie and revealed all the stunts were “real.”
The Anyone But You star continued, “You’re talking about humans getting sucked up into a tornado. But you’re recreating what it’s like to be getting hit by debris and all that stuff. So you’re watching real stuntmen getting sucked up into the sky.”
“you’re watching trucks move across [the field], you’re jumping into a pool and you’re getting dragged… it’s a fully physical experience because the investment as an actor that you have to have is like, it can’t be delicate,” he explained.
Glen noted that an actor has to put his “body on the line in order to sell that experience.”
Twisters will hit the big screen on July 19.