Sci-Tech

Meta introduces new AI feature to help WhatsApp businesses

Meta wants businesses to outsource their communication to AI tools

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Meta introduces new AI feature to help WhatsApp businesses

Meta, at a conference in Brazil on Thursday, June 6, announced that the company is launching its first AI ad targeting program for WhatsApp businesses.

According to Reuters, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement of the new tool via video during the event.

WhatsApp, which promises to keep your data private and secure, is now changing its approach. It has previously avoided using targeting ads tailored for the individual based on user data but is now shifting its stance and will most likely begin using targeted ads that have raised concerns about user data privacy.

WhatsApp's head of strategic markets, Guilherme Horn, told Reuters, “This is very important for business because they are paying for those messages.”

He believed that these tools would allow businesses to optimise ad delivery to the users.

At the same conference, Meta launched a new chatbot to answer business queries directly in the chat. It is an early test of Zuckerberg’s goal to persuade businesses to outsource their communications to automated tools.

Chatbot will help in responding to common requests of the users like finding catalogs or consulting business hours. The new chatbot tool is similar to AI-powered customer service platforms.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone gushes over ‘handsome’ hubby Ranveer Singh

Pregnant Deepika Padukone gushes over ‘handsome’ hubby Ranveer Singh

Is Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey?

Is Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey?
Rishi Sunak regrets leaving D-Day event early

Rishi Sunak regrets leaving D-Day event early
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism

'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism

Sci-Tech News

'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Elon Musk's Starlink approved to provide internet services in Sri Lanka
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Nvidia overtakes Apple, becomes world's second most valuable company
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Elon Musk plans to build world's largest supercomputer in Memphis
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Russian astronaut sets new record of 1000 days in space
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Elon Musk’s SpaceX get launch license for fourth Starship test flight
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Elon Musk diverts thousands of Nvidia AI chips from Tesla to X, xAI
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
China’s Chang’e 6 leaves lunar surface with 'far side' rock sample
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Elon Musk’s X launches adult and violent content policies
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Spotify increases 'premium plan' prices in the U.S
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Researchers uncover the truth behind 4,000-year-old ‘Seahenge’
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
NASA advises to lower hope for today's 'Planetary Parade': Here’s why