Meta introduces new AI feature to help WhatsApp businesses

Meta, at a conference in Brazil on Thursday, June 6, announced that the company is launching its first AI ad targeting program for WhatsApp businesses.
According to Reuters, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement of the new tool via video during the event.
WhatsApp, which promises to keep your data private and secure, is now changing its approach. It has previously avoided using targeting ads tailored for the individual based on user data but is now shifting its stance and will most likely begin using targeted ads that have raised concerns about user data privacy.
WhatsApp's head of strategic markets, Guilherme Horn, told Reuters, “This is very important for business because they are paying for those messages.”
He believed that these tools would allow businesses to optimise ad delivery to the users.
At the same conference, Meta launched a new chatbot to answer business queries directly in the chat. It is an early test of Zuckerberg’s goal to persuade businesses to outsource their communications to automated tools.
Chatbot will help in responding to common requests of the users like finding catalogs or consulting business hours. The new chatbot tool is similar to AI-powered customer service platforms.