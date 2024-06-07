 'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism

Trending

  • June 07, 2024
Netflix series Heeramandi star Richa Chadha stepped forward to show her support to co-star Sharmin Segal amid severe online trolling for her acting in the series.

Taking to her Instagram stories section the Fukrey star, shared addressed the criticism against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, niece who played the role of Alamzeb in the series.

She wrote, ““For the past month, whenever I have been able to keep track and vigilant enough, I have been deleting negative comments about my co-star that have been appearing in my comments. Guys? Offer constructive criticism, but this much visceral hate?”

The Masan starlet continued, “It's one thing to reject someone's performance, theek hai! Mat karo pasand, aapka haq hai. Par aise chatkare le ke troll to mat karo (It is okay to dislike because that is upto you but please refrain from adding so much trolling)? Please? Out-of-context interview clips (that too from a legit roast, y'all are using). Why?”

Richa capped off the post, "I know it’s tempting to jump on a trend, but to make another human being clickbait? I think we can all do better than that, be better than that. Be kind. Please. (red heart, folded hands emoticons) It can affect someone's mental health. A big election just happened, there's a heat wave on, there's so much going on in the world! Please move on?”

Sharmin faced massive criticism for her performance then she turned off the comments section on her Instagram.

