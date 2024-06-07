Pregnant Deepika Padukone gushes over ‘handsome’ hubby Ranveer Singh

Pregnant Deepika Padukone can’t keep herself from showering love on husband Ranveer Singh!
While Ranveer has never shied away from expressing his love for his wife Deepika, the latter is also joining him in public declarations of love and admiration, as the couple gear up to welcome their first child together soon.
Taking to her Instagram stories this week, Deepika shared an adorable post of a dog peeking around, with a sweet caption which gushed about how ‘cute’ and ‘handsome’ her ‘man’ is!
The caption read, “Me looking at my man every 5 seconds because he is the cutest, most-handsomest man I've ever seen,” and Deepika proceeded to tag Ranveer’s insta handle before resharing the post.
Meanwhile, the Fighter star showed off her baby bump earlier this week when she headed out to grab dinner with Ranveer in a casual kurta-pajama set. She was earlier seen flaunting her bump in a yellow dress at the launch of a new product.
The sighting came months after Deepika and Ranveer announced in February that they are expecting their first child together sometime in September this year.