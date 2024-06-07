Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat from USA sparks former cricketer's criticism

Pakistan's shocking defeat from the USA in its T20 World Cup opener has triggered a backlash from the former cricketers.
The USA, in its debut World Cup, successfully won its second clash of the big event against Pakistan in a thrilling super over.
USA batting first made 18 runs after losing 1 wicket in a super over, whereas Pakistan only managed to make 13 runs.
The major and first upset of the mega event has sparked a fiery reaction from the former cricketers.
Reacting to the defeat, Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said, “Disappointing loss for Pakistan. We are not off to a good start. Losing to the USA, we repeated history, like we did against Bangladesh in the 1999 World Cup.”
He further added, “Unfortunately, Pakistan never deserves to win. The reason why the USA played well and was always in a commanding position. Amir and Shaheen tried hard but USA were ahead for 37 overs or even the complete match.”
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wrote on X (previously Twitter), “I thought it was Pakistan v USA, but it ended up being Panicstan v USA.”
Former Pakistani cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja expressed, “Wow! This was not expected … why didn’t Fakhar Zaman take the first strike in the super over against a left-arm bowler? It’s an easier angle for left-handlers to take on than right-handers.”
Waqar Younis noted, “USA grounded Pakistan in their opening game. History’s been registered. Pakistan looked exhausted and helpless in the field. Congrats USA for a thumping victory.”