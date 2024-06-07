Sports

Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat from USA sparks former cricketer's criticism

Pakistan lost to the USA in its T20 World Cup opener by 5 runs

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Pakistan lost to the USA in its T20 World Cup opener 

Pakistan's shocking defeat from the USA in its T20 World Cup opener has triggered a backlash from the former cricketers.

The USA, in its debut World Cup, successfully won its second clash of the big event against Pakistan in a thrilling super over.

USA batting first made 18 runs after losing 1 wicket in a super over, whereas Pakistan only managed to make 13 runs.

The major and first upset of the mega event has sparked a fiery reaction from the former cricketers.

Reacting to the defeat, Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said, “Disappointing loss for Pakistan. We are not off to a good start. Losing to the USA, we repeated history, like we did against Bangladesh in the 1999 World Cup.”

He further added, “Unfortunately, Pakistan never deserves to win. The reason why the USA played well and was always in a commanding position. Amir and Shaheen tried hard but USA were ahead for 37 overs or even the complete match.”

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wrote on X (previously Twitter), “I thought it was Pakistan v USA, but it ended up being Panicstan v USA.”

Former Pakistani cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja expressed, “Wow! This was not expected … why didn’t Fakhar Zaman take the first strike in the super over against a left-arm bowler? It’s an easier angle for left-handlers to take on than right-handers.”

Waqar Younis noted, “USA grounded Pakistan in their opening game. History’s been registered. Pakistan looked exhausted and helpless in the field. Congrats USA for a thumping victory.”

Pregnant Deepika Padukone gushes over ‘handsome’ hubby Ranveer Singh

Pregnant Deepika Padukone gushes over ‘handsome’ hubby Ranveer Singh

Is Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey?

Is Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey?
Rishi Sunak regrets leaving D-Day event early

Rishi Sunak regrets leaving D-Day event early
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism

'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism

Sports News

'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
T20 World Cup 2024 first upset: USA beat Pakistan in historic triumph
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Angel Reese ‘furious’ over teammate Chennedy Carter being harassed
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record with comment on Kylian Mbappe's post
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
USA captain targets Pakistan's key players ahead of T20 World Cup clash
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Shahid Afridi spotted on police bike in Houston: Watch
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Australia begin its T20 World Cup journey with triumph against Oman
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Babar Azam sets eyes on T20 World Cup 2024 glory
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Ronaldo takes break from football, spotted playing tennis on vacation
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Pro skier Jean Daniel and his partner tragically died in skiing accident