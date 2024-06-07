Rishi Sunak regrets leaving D-Day event early

UK Primer Rishi Sunak was under extreme criticism for leaving the 80th anniversary D-Day ceremony on Thursday, June 6, for his campaign.
Sunak left the event and travelled back from France to the UK for an interview that will go out next week, reported Sky News.
After facing backlash, Sunak apologised for leaving the ceremony early and called it a ‘mistake.’
He said, “After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer, and I apologise.”
Sunak further added, “I think it's important, though, given the enormity of the sacrifice made, that we don't politicise this. The focus should rightly be on the veterans who gave so much.”
He also wrote an apology on social media that read, “The 80th anniversary of D-Day has been a profound moment to honour the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our values, our freedom and our democracy.”
He continued, “This anniversary should be about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The last thing I want is for the commemorations to be overshadowed by politics.”
Sunak explained, "I care deeply about veterans and have been honoured to represent the UK at a number of events in Portsmouth and France over the past two days and to meet those who fought so bravely.”
Moreover, Jonathan Ashworth, senior spokesman for Labour, while criticising Sunak said, “Yesterday’s D-Day commemorations were about remembering the bravery of all those who serve our country. In choosing to prioritise his own vanity TV appearances over our veterans, Rishi Sunak has shown what is most important to him.”