Ayeza Khan shares sweet message for Hania Aamir honoring her achievements

Ayeza Khan expressed genuine support and admiration for Hania Aamir as she takes the throne of the most followed celebrities on Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, the Meherposh star sent good wishes alongside a screengrab of the dimple queen's followers status.
" Congratulations you deserve this babes," Khan wrote.
In response to Khan's sweet words, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and referred to her as the 'undisputed Queen of absolutely everything.'
Despite the shift in social media rankings, there seems to be no hint of rivalry between them.
Hania as for now boasts 14.1 million followers, with whom she shares tidbits of her life.
On the work front, Hania Aamir is all set to star in her upcoming project titled Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum while Ayeza Khan bagged a role in Jaan-e- Jahaan alongside Hamza Ali Abbasi.