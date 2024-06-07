Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has invited Narendra Modi to form the government after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) elected him as their parliamentary party leader.
As reported by multiple outlets, Modi met with the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Modi will be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, June 9, at 6 pm (local time).
Addressing the media after his meeting with the President, Modi said that President Murmu handed him the letter designating him as the Prime Minister and discussed the details of the swearing-in ceremony and the list of ministers to take the oath with him.
"The NDA meeting was held earlier today, where friends from the alliance chose me for this responsibility. All the NDA allies informed the President, who then called me and appointed me as PM-designate. She informed me about the swearing-in ceremony and the list of Cabinet ministers. I have informed her that the evening of June 9 will be suitable for us," Modi told reporters.
The NDA, which includes the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena among others, has 293 MPs, well above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, the alliance submitted its list of MPs to the President today.
Earlier, NDA leaders gathered at the Central Hall of the old Parliament Building.
Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance and several chief ministers were present.
Notable leaders like Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Eknath Shinde, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Anupriya Patel, and Pawan Kalyan were on the main dais along with senior BJP leaders.
Senior leader Rajnath Singh proposed a resolution supporting Modi's leadership, which was endorsed by the NDA MPs.
Meanwhile, the resolution and the list of supporting parliamentarians were then submitted to the President.