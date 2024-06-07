Royal

Kate Middleton, kids skip Hugh Grosvenor's wedding: Here's why

  by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who has been keeping a low-profile since her cancer diagnosis, went absent from Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding day proceedings.

Her husband Prince William made a solo discreet appearance at the wedding in a private capacity essaying the role of an usher.

While her husband graced the glitzy ceremony, Kate no doubt remained at home in Windsor with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were at school.

Royal editor, Emily Nash detailed the reasons behind their unexpected absence, "I think there was some expectation by royal fans that George might appear, he might take part as a page boy. And perhaps he might have but this is all happening on a Friday, it's a school day.”

"Aside from everything else that's going on for William and Kate and their family at the moment, it's something they've probably considered at length, because if you take your child out of school for a wedding does that set a precedent? It is a really tricky one,” she added.

Hugh Grosvenor tied the knot with Olivia Henson on Friday afternoon at the Chester Cathedral, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Since confirming her cancer diagnosis in March, Princess Kate stepped down from royal duties and has been recovering.

Royal sources told HELLO back then, “Kate will not return to royal duties any time soon as the royal needs the space and privacy to recover.”

The insider further claimed, “The Princess will not go back to work until her medical team gives her the green light.”

Since Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson announced their engagement back in April 2023, many believed that William’s eldest son would be a part of the wedding and act as the pageboy. 

