George Clooney expresses concerns to Biden's aide over ICC criticism

Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney voiced his concerns to one of President Joe Biden’s top aides regarding the administration's criticism of the International Criminal Court (ICC) actions against Israeli leaders.
According to The Washington Post , Amal Clooney, the wife of Clooney, was involved in handling the case.
Clooney reached out to Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, expressing worry about Biden's denouncement of arrest warrants sought by ICC prosecutors for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
This move sparked controversy, particularly Biden's use of the word "outrageous."
The actor was also troubled by the administration's initial openness to imposing sanctions on the ICC, considering the potential consequences for his wife.
Clooney's call came ahead of his scheduled appearance at a fundraiser for Biden's reelection campaign on June 15 in Los Angeles.
Despite concerns circulating within Biden’s circle, Clooney still plans to attend the fundraiser, which will feature former President Barack Obama, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, and actress Julia Roberts.
The Biden campaign has downplayed any significant worries about Clooney withdrawing from the fundraiser. Clooney, through a representative, declined to comment, as did the White House.
Clooney has been a longstanding supporter of Democratic causes, having donated generously to Biden’s campaign in 2020 and co-hosted fundraisers.
Moreover, the controversy stems from ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan's announcement seeking to charge Israeli leaders, along with top Hamas leaders, with war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Meanwhile, Biden, along with other leaders, criticized the move, asserting a false equivalence between Israel and Hamas.
The White House initially considered imposing sanctions on the ICC but later shifted its stance, stating that sanctions were "not the right answer."
While the debate continues, Biden officials expressed willingness to collaborate with Congress on an alternative response.