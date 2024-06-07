World

Elon Musk's potential step back warned by Tesla chair if $56B pay denied

Tesla chair Robyn Denholm says Elon Musk could spend his time elsewhere if $56B pay package is denied

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Elon Musk's potential step back warned by Tesla chair if $56B pay denied
Elon Musk's potential step back warned by Tesla chair if $56B pay denied

Robyn Denholm, the chair of Tesla, has expressed concerns that Elon Musk may step back from the electric carmaker if shareholders do not approve his $56 billion pay package.

As reported by multiple outlets, in a letter to investors, Denholm emphasised that the upcoming vote on June 13 is not just about money, as Musk would remain one of the world's richest individuals regardless of the outcome.

Denholm stated that if shareholders reject the pay package, Musk could reduce his involvement or even step away from Tesla, as he has numerous other business interests including SpaceX, xAI, and X, a social media platform.

This warning comes as investors are set to vote on the largest remuneration deal in US corporate history.

The purpose of the 2018 pay deal was to keep Musk focused on Tesla's goals, Denholm explained, urging shareholders to uphold their end of the bargain to ensure Musk's continued commitment to the company.

Despite Musk's wealth, the package includes options that require him to wait five years before selling Tesla shares received as part of the deal.

ISS and Glass Lewis, two top proxy advisory firms, have recommended against the package, citing excessive compensation.

However, some major investors like Bailie Gifford plan to support it, while others like Calpers intend to vote against it.

In addition to the pay package, shareholders are also asked to approve moving Tesla's legal base to Texas, where its headquarters are located.

Denholm stated, "Being incorporated in Texas provides the best platform for Tesla to grow and innovate because we believe that Texas legislators and courts are in the best position to fairly develop and make decisions about corporate law that applies to Tesla."

Additionally, analysts suggest that while Musk is unlikely to leave Tesla entirely, he may relinquish his CEO title and reduce his involvement in the company if the pay package is denied.

Japan's new banknotes force vending machine upgrades

Japan's new banknotes force vending machine upgrades
Celine Dion gets candid about impact of stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion gets candid about impact of stiff-person syndrome

Hilary Duff shares adorable video of son Lucas

Hilary Duff shares adorable video of son Lucas

Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease

Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease

World News

Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
Japan's new banknotes force vending machine upgrades
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
George Clooney expresses concerns to Biden's aide over ICC criticism
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
Japan's birth rate hits new low: Details inside
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
Indian President invites Narendra Modi to form government after NDA endorsement
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
Benjamin Netanyahu defies pressure to define post-war plan for Gaza
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
Rishi Sunak regrets leaving D-Day event early
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
Trump leads over Biden in recent polls despite hush money conviction
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
Here is how Justin Trudeau congratulates Narendra Modi
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel