Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease

Scientists have discovered a biological pathway behind inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
According to Science Daily, a researcher's team at Francis Crick Institute, along with UCL and Imperial College London, found the major cause of IBD and other related conditions that can be treated by using existing drugs.
Around 5% of the world's population and one in every ten people in the UK are affected by IBD or other autoimmune diseases.
The research published in the journal Nature found that the ‘gene desert’ contains an ‘enhancer’ that was only active in a type of immune cell known for its importance in IBD, macrophages.
Gene desert also boosted a gene called ETS2 that has a higher risk of disease.
The researcher then also tested the existing medicine MEK, prescribed for the existing non-inflammatory diseases, as a specific drug to block ETS2 doesn't exist and found that effective against the disease.
James Lee, Group Leader of the Genetic Mechanisms of Disease Laboratory at the Crick, explained, “We've uncovered a pathway that appears to play a major role in IBD and other inflammatory diseases. Excitingly, we've shown that this can be targeted therapeutically, and we're now working on how to ensure this approach is safe and effective for treating people in the future.”
Christina Stankey, a PhD student and the first author of the study along with Christophe Bourges and Lea-Maxie Haag, said, “IBD and other autoimmune conditions are really complex, with multiple genetic and environmental risk factors, so to find one of the central pathways, and show how this can be switched off with an existing drug, is a massive step forward.”