Entertainment

Celine Dion gets candid about impact of stiff-person syndrome

June 07, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Celine Dion, who had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022, opened up about her condition.

In a chat with NBC News’ Hoda Kotb, the My Heart Will Go On singer talked about her diagnosis.

"It's like somebody is strangling you. It’s like somebody is pushing your larynx/pharynx," she said in a preview from the conversation that aired on the Today show Friday, June 7.

"It was like talking like that, and you cannot go high or lower. It gets into a spasm,” she continued.

Dion added, "It started [in the throat]. [And I thought], 'No, okay, it’s gonna be fine.’ But it can also be the abdominal, can be in the spine, can be in the ribs."

The songstress then went on to address all the stiffness that occurred due to the harrowing diagnosis.

"It feels like, if I point my feet, they will stay in [that position]," said the Power of Love crooner.

“Or, if I cook — because I love to cook — my fingers, my hands, will get in position. ... It’s cramping but it’s like in a position where you cannot unlock them."

"I have broken ribs at one point because sometimes when its very severe, it can break," Celine Dion concluded.

Stiff-person syndrome is a neurological disease that causes debilitating muscle spasms.

