Overweight kids may have lower intelligence, study

Recent research conducted in the United States has stirred debate by suggesting a link between childhood obesity and intelligence.
Scientists from Washington University in St Louis, Missouri, tracked over 5,000 nine to 11-year-olds and found that those with higher body mass index (BMI) tended to perform worse in cognitive tests.
Additionally, they were more likely to exhibit symptoms of depression.
The study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, raises questions about whether poor diet affects brain development or if underdeveloped brains lead to overeating.
Experts have long warned about the impact of unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles on children's development, noting associations between BMI and alterations in brain development.
Over a two-year follow-up, researchers observed that children who scored lower on cognitive tasks had higher BMIs.
Those classified as overweight or obese were nearly twice as likely to experience cognitive and mental health issues compared to those with normal weight.
Meanwhile, professor Iain Buchan, a public health expert from the University of Liverpool, told MailOnline, "If you look at the change in our energy balance, the way we eat, what we eat, the way we move around and relate to each other, all these things have changed dramatically in the last 20 years."
He added, "Although we are more connected we are also more sedentary as everything is done sitting down, online, or fixed to a device."
Professor Buchan went on to explain, "Our bodies didn't evolve to spend so little energy. We need to move around and interact physically and spend time disconnected in order to reflect."
He continued, "Life has become so different in terms of pace and food has changed too, we now have unhealthy diets, with high fat, high salt and high sugar junk foods that provide rapid energy, and that's not good for health."
Professor Buchan further elaborated, "We have created a quick fix environment that's all about short term pleasure and it's causing long-term pain. It's the perfect storm, to combine that with being fixed to the spot and a lack of physical interaction all of these things are causing problems with the way children develop. It's not what our bodies have evolved to do."
He concluded, "These problems have been baked into a generation and we're now seeing the effects of that. We see a rise in mental health problems, obesity and other diseases, and drug use."
However, in England, childhood obesity remains a significant concern, with one in 10 children starting primary school classified as overweight.
The economic burden of obesity, including healthcare costs and loss of productivity, underscores the importance of addressing these challenges.