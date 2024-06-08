Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest Insta post has fans going wild: SEE HERE

Ibrahim Ali Khan fans are in for a treat as the young starlet is setting temperatures soaring with his latest photos on social media!
The young Pataudi scion, son of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, joined photo-sharing app Instagram earlier this year ahead of his Bollywood debut and is leaving no stone unturned to please his fans with regular updates.
On Friday, June 7, Ibrahim once again turned to Instagram to share photos from his latest shoot in which he’s seen striking his best brooding poses under moody lighting.
The budding actor is seen in alternating white and black vests in the photos, with his hair styled to look extra messy for the sulky photos. He chose to let the photos do the talking, posting them without a caption.
However, his fans had more than enough to say to make up for the lack of caption, with many pointing out his uncanny resemblance to his actor father Saif.
One fan wrote, “Saif but prettier,” while another penned, “And bro seems more Saif Ali Khan than saif himself.”
Meanwhile, some fans chose to express their love for Ibrahim in interesting ways, with one writing, “Back off, he’s mine,” and another saying, “Say hello to my husband ya’ll!”
For those unversed, Ibrahim is all set to make his acting debut in Karan Johar’s upcoming production Sarzameen, in which he’ll star alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. He also served as an assistant director in Johar’s 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.