Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest Insta post has fans going wild: SEE HERE

Ibrahim Ali Khan fans are in for a treat as the young starlet is setting temperatures soaring with new photos

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest Insta post has fans going wild: SEE HERE
Ibrahim Ali Khan fans are in for a treat as the young starlet is setting temperatures soaring with new photos

Ibrahim Ali Khan fans are in for a treat as the young starlet is setting temperatures soaring with his latest photos on social media!

The young Pataudi scion, son of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, joined photo-sharing app Instagram earlier this year ahead of his Bollywood debut and is leaving no stone unturned to please his fans with regular updates.

On Friday, June 7, Ibrahim once again turned to Instagram to share photos from his latest shoot in which he’s seen striking his best brooding poses under moody lighting.


The budding actor is seen in alternating white and black vests in the photos, with his hair styled to look extra messy for the sulky photos. He chose to let the photos do the talking, posting them without a caption.

However, his fans had more than enough to say to make up for the lack of caption, with many pointing out his uncanny resemblance to his actor father Saif.

One fan wrote, “Saif but prettier,” while another penned, “And bro seems more Saif Ali Khan than saif himself.”

Meanwhile, some fans chose to express their love for Ibrahim in interesting ways, with one writing, “Back off, he’s mine,” and another saying, “Say hello to my husband ya’ll!”

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest Insta post has fans going wild: SEE HERE

For those unversed, Ibrahim is all set to make his acting debut in Karan Johar’s upcoming production Sarzameen, in which he’ll star alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. He also served as an assistant director in Johar’s 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 

Billy Ray Cyrus buries feud with Miley Cyrus with heartfelt post

Billy Ray Cyrus buries feud with Miley Cyrus with heartfelt post
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest Insta post has fans going wild: SEE HERE

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest Insta post has fans going wild: SEE HERE

Overweight kids may have lower intelligence, study

Overweight kids may have lower intelligence, study
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th

USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th

Entertainment News

USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Is Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles' rekindled romance on the horizon?
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Celine Dion gets candid about impact of stiff-person syndrome
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Hilary Duff shares adorable video of son Lucas
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Iqra Aziz posts a 'goodbye' carousel from Venice, Italy
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
New-parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal take their baby girl home: watch
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Ayeza Khan shares sweet message for Hania Aamir honoring her achievements
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Dolly Parton prefers husband over her successful career
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Blake Shelton, Post Malone surprise crowd with new performance at CMA fest
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Is Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey?
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Rihanna pregnant for the third time? new photos spark frenzy
USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th
Shay Mitchell shares why she won’t watch ‘Pretty Little Liars’ with daughter Atlas