Billy Ray Cyrus buries feud with Miley Cyrus with heartfelt post

Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly burying hatchets as the country star looked back at memories with daughter Miley Cyrus amid a rumoured family feud.
The 62-year-old singer kicked off CMA Fest on Friday, June 6, with a stroll down memory lane that included throwback photos with Miley.
Taking to Instagram, the Achy Breaky Heart hit maker shared a photo of him and a baby Miley from years ago at the CMA Fest, with Miley’s megahit track Flowers in the background.
He captioned the post, “One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That's @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds.”
Billy then went on to shower love on Miley, writing, “I’m incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you!”
This comes as the father-daughter duo has seemingly been embroiled in a burning family feud following Billy’s divorce from Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus in 2022.
While both Billy and Tish have since remarried, Billy to Firerose Cyrus and Tish to Dominic Purcell, there remains tension among their kids, with Noah Cyrus reportedly siding with dad Billy, and Brandi, Miley, and Trace Cyrus siding with mom Tish.
Miley also notably omitted Billy from her Grammy’s acceptance speech when she took home her first Grammy for her hit song Flowers at the 2024 show.