Jennifer Garner gives hopes to Ben Affleck amid divorce reports

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
Jennifer Garner has created abuzz among fans as she shared a cryptic message amid the reports of her ex-husband Ben Affleck from Jennifer Garner.

The Elektra star took to her Instagram on Friday to post a message of hope, posting a poem, titled "It Gets Better.”

"You will not have the blues forever," the poem begins.

It added, "Forever/Is the only thing that lasts forever.”

“When the night sky falls upon you/Look up at her/see the darkness and the vastness of her blues/hold your eyes steady on her/watch the sun sneak in/see how even she, the great big sky/changes with/the new day."

The poem concludes with a soothing message, "This too shall pass."

Her cryptic message came amid the buzzing speculation of marital woes faced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez.

To note, Garner and Affleck tied a knot in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

The couple share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, rekindle their romance after their initial split in 2004 and tied the knot in 2021. 

