Jennifer Garner gives hopes to Ben Affleck amid divorce reports

Jennifer Garner has created abuzz among fans as she shared a cryptic message amid the reports of her ex-husband Ben Affleck from Jennifer Garner.
The Elektra star took to her Instagram on Friday to post a message of hope, posting a poem, titled "It Gets Better.”
"You will not have the blues forever," the poem begins.
It added, "Forever/Is the only thing that lasts forever.”
“When the night sky falls upon you/Look up at her/see the darkness and the vastness of her blues/hold your eyes steady on her/watch the sun sneak in/see how even she, the great big sky/changes with/the new day."
The poem concludes with a soothing message, "This too shall pass."
Her cryptic message came amid the buzzing speculation of marital woes faced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez.
To note, Garner and Affleck tied a knot in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018.
The couple share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, rekindle their romance after their initial split in 2004 and tied the knot in 2021.