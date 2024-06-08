King Charles avenges Duke of Westminster by skipping his wedding

King Charles is said to have taken revenge from the Duke of Westminster’s family by not attending his wedding on Friday, June 7.
Despite being listed among Hugh Grosvenor’s godparents, Your Majesty as well as Queen Camilla decided to miss out on him getting hitched to Olivia Henson.
While the standard answer for this is that King Charles has been trying to prioritize other important public duties to balance his schedule amid cancer treatments properly.
In fact, he only returned to the United Kingdom on June 6 after attending a D-Day commemoration in France.
But, according to Mirror, there happens to be a “pay back reason” for him to skip Hugh Grosvenor’s big day.
In 2004, the Duke of Westminster’s elder sister, Lady Tamara Grosvenor, tied the knot with Edward van Cutsem at the very same site.
At that time, King Charles and Queen Camilla had not been married yet and there were still rumors about their high-profile affair going on, long after Princess Diana’s death.
It was reported that Queen Camilla’s invitation came with the instruction that she couldn’t sit or arrive with Your Majesty as the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were also attending.
This allegedly left King Charles and his now spouse furious, and both chose to skip Lady Tamara Grosvenor’s nuptials.
A source told Daily Mail, “Their Majesties have not forgotten what happened at the wedding of Hugh's sister. There is still a lot of tension that exists.”